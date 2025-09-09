City of El Paso partnering with AARP with ‘age-friendly’ community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is now recognized as an age friendly community.

The City of El Paso says this marks the start of an initiative to promote El Paso's livability, accessibility, and inclusion for all of the residents.

Today, the City of El Paso and AARP announced El Paso's induction into the network of age-friendly states and communities.

One third of El Paso's population is 50 years old and older, according to the city.