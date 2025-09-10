New Details: Northeast El Paso couple arrested for alleged animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained new court documents detailing the events leading up to the arrest of Shannon Marie Hayes Inks and Wayne John Douglas Hayes. The pair were arrested and charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals after more than two dozen dogs were taken from their northeast El Paso home.

The court documents state that the city's Environmental Department was called out on reports that the house smelled strongly of dog urine and feces. When officers arrived, they saw trash and debris scattered around. They found four dogs confined in cages in the backyard, the court documents state. The officers gave the defendant's daughter a warning, then returned two weeks later to find the dogs' condition had not improved. Court documents state that when they returned, the officers found twelve dogs caged in the backyard.

Shannon Hayes reportedly told police that she had 27 dogs on the property. The officers found the dogs' accommodations did not meet the "minimum standards of care." Hayes then stated that she and Wayne Hayes had been out of town, and that contributed to the "buildup of feces," court documents state.

The defendants then voluntarily gave up two dogs in need of veterinary care, and officers got a seizure warrant for the other 25 dogs.

