Removal halted for DACA recipient, Catalina “Xochitl” Santiago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- One of the attorneys for Catalina "Xochitl" Santiago confirmed to ABC-7 that Judge Michael Pleters dismissed the federal government’s deportation case against Santiago.
Xochitl’s habeas petition is still pending in federal court.
According to ICE, Santiago still has DACA status, which is set to expire April 29, 2026.
Santiago was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol on August 3, at El Paso International Airport.
One of the attorneys for Santiago, Christopher Benoit told ABC-7:
We are pursuing habeas relief from the federal court because Ms. Santiago accepted the government’s promise back in 2012 that, in exchange for coming out of the shadows, applying for DACA, and following the terms set forth in the law, the government would not detain and deport her. The government has betrayed that promise.
The Constitution requires Ms. Santiago to be released and we will do everything we can to make that happen."
In a statement to ABC-7 Tricia McLaughlin with the Department of Homeland Security said:
“CBP arrested Catalina Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, on August 3, 2025, at the El Paso International Airport. Her criminal history includes charges for trespassing, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings.
“Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are not automatically protected from deportations. DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons including if they’ve committed a crime.
“Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream.”