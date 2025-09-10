Removal halted for DACA recipient, Catalina “Xochitl” Santiago

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- One of the attorneys for Catalina "Xochitl" Santiago confirmed to ABC-7 that Judge Michael Pleters dismissed the federal government’s deportation case against Santiago.

Xochitl’s habeas petition is still pending in federal court.

According to ICE, Santiago still has DACA status, which is set to expire April 29, 2026.

Santiago was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol on August 3, at El Paso International Airport.

One of the attorneys for Santiago, Christopher Benoit told ABC-7:

We are pursuing habeas relief from the federal court because Ms. Santiago accepted the government’s promise back in 2012 that, in exchange for coming out of the shadows, applying for DACA, and following the terms set forth in the law, the government would not detain and deport her. The government has betrayed that promise. The Constitution requires Ms. Santiago to be released and we will do everything we can to make that happen."

In a statement to ABC-7 Tricia McLaughlin with the Department of Homeland Security said: