Prayer Parade offers strength and support for Erika Zamora

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The street was lined with well-wishers on Saturday outside the home of Erica Zamora, marking a heartfelt show of community love and support for the woman given six months to live.

Dozens formed a long line for the “Prayer Parade,” which stretched as far as the eye could see. Despite unpredictable rain showers, the turnout was overwhelming as people gathered to offer their prayers for Erika.

"It just means so much," said Erika's dad, Danny Zamora, as honking car horns filled the air in celebration.

Erika, who has been battling liver cancer, received devastating news recently: doctors gave her only six months to live. Her father, Danny Zamora, spoke emotionally about his daughter’s impact on those around her.

"Erika has a fun-loving personality that leaves a mark on everyone she meets," he said. "It’s just a joy living day by day with her, and our journey with her is not over yet."

Despite the diagnosis, the Zamora family is surrounded by an outpouring of love and support from the El Paso community. Danny Zamora reflected on how important it is to remain humble in life, citing that the support they’re receiving now is proof of how kindness is always returned.

The prayers, love, and support continue to pour in as Erika Zamora and her family face the difficult road ahead.