Couple wanted for stealing $4,000 in cosmetics from El Paso Ulta Beauty store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in identifying a couple who stole more than $4,000 in cosmetics from an Ulta Beauty store in Far East El Paso.

Police say it happened on Sunday, July 26th, 2025, at 8:20 P.M. at the Ulta Beauty store at 1864 Joe Battle Blvd.

The suspects put $4,212 worth of products in a white bag. They appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The man is described as Hispanic, with a thin build, and wore a black t-shirt.

The woman is described as White or Hispanic, has a thin build, and wore a gray tank top and light blue denim jeans on the day of the theft.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915.566.8477 or online at www.cselpaso.org.

Police say you will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.