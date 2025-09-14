Skip to Content
El Paso

Couple wanted for stealing $4,000 in cosmetics from El Paso Ulta Beauty store

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
By
Published 7:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in identifying a couple who stole more than $4,000 in cosmetics from an Ulta Beauty store in Far East El Paso.

Police say it happened on Sunday, July 26th, 2025, at 8:20 P.M. at the Ulta Beauty store at 1864 Joe Battle Blvd.

The suspects put $4,212 worth of products in a white bag. They appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The man is described as Hispanic, with a thin build, and wore a black t-shirt.

The woman is described as White or Hispanic, has a thin build, and wore a gray tank top and light blue denim jeans on the day of the theft.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915.566.8477 or online at www.cselpaso.org.

Police say you will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.