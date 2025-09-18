Fort Bliss ‘assessing potential risks’ after city of El Paso deploys Chinese-made drones next to Army post

by Robert Moore September 18, 2025

Sign up for essential news about El Paso. Delivered to your inbox — completely free.

Fort Bliss officials didn’t know the city of El Paso was operating Chinese-made drones adjacent to the post, and the post is “assessing any potential risks” from the program, officials said in a statement to El Paso Matters.

“Fort Bliss was not made aware in advance of the City of El Paso’s use of foreign-manufactured drones around or near the installation. The installation takes all potential security concerns seriously and is assessing any potential risks associated with unmanned aerial systems operating in close proximity to the base. Fort Bliss maintains a positive and productive relationship with local officials and the City of El Paso to address matters of mutual concern,” Maj. William McGehee, the deputy public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, said in a statement to El Paso Matters on Wednesday evening.

City officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from El Paso Matters on the Fort Bliss statement.

On Sept. 2, El Paso public safety and airport officials unveiled a program involving widespread use of drones produced by DJI Technologies, a Chinese company that is the world’s largest drone manufacturer. A bipartisan array of elected officials have raised concerns about national security risks posed by the drones, which DJI has repeatedly denied.

City officials highlighted the public safety uses of drones by police and firefighters, but much of the drone program is used by El Paso International Airport.

The airport sits adjacent to Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss, one of the U.S. military’s “power projection platforms” used to deploy forces to global hotspots. Fort Bliss is the home of the 1st Armored Division, the Army’s primary tank unit.

Through a program developed with DJI since 2018, El Paso has 22 drone docks across the city for use by police and fire officials, and by El Paso International Airport. About half of the 40 licensed drone pilots employed by the city work at the airport.

At the Sept. 2 news conference, city officials dismissed the possibility that their drones posed national security risks from operating Chinese-made drones near the post. Data collected by the drones is kept on a secure server, they said. The officials added that purchasing U.S.-made drones would be cost prohibitive and that the industry is dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

DJI officials have not responded to requests for comment by El Paso Matters.

All federal agencies – including the Defense Department – are barred by law from buying or using DJI drones because of potential security risks.

In December 2024, a large bipartisan majority of the U.S. Senate and House passed the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which included a requirement that an unspecified national security agency review security risks posed by drones made by DJI and another Chinese manufacturer, Autel Robotics. If the agency finds a national security risk – or if it doesn’t complete the review by the end of this year – sale of the drones would be banned in the United States.

Texas state agencies are banned from purchasing drone equipment from Chinese companies, including DJI.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t directly respond to El Paso Matters’ questions about the city’s drone program, but said the governor is addressing national security risks posed by potential adversaries.

“Foreign threats to our country are real, and we must safeguard against those who wish to harm us,” press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. “Last month, Governor Abbott signed three new laws to protect Texans from hostile foreign adversaries including the Chinese Communist Party. Governor Abbott will continue to protect Texans from potential threats from the CCP.”

State Sen. Tan Parker, a North Texas Republican who serves as Senate majority leader, called the city’s drone program “reckless” in a social media post.

City officials said the drone program began in 2018 and was developed under the guidance of University of Texas at El Paso officials, including Professor Michael McGee of the Aerospace Center and university President Heather Wilson, a former secretary of the Air Force.

UTEP officials declined to answer a series of questions from El Paso Matters about the university’s role in the project, and whether university officials had concerns about national security risks posed by the DJI drones.

“UTEP is proud to support the City of El Paso in improving our community. Any questions about the City’s drone program should be directed to the City,” spokesperson Nadia Whitehead said in a statement.

bmoore@elpasomatters.org

Robert Moore is the founder and CEO of El Paso Matters. He has been a journalist in the Texas Borderlands since 1986.