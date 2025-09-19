El Paso man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old Husky to death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso police said they arrested a man who stabbed his dog to death.

On Wednesday morning, police were called out to the 11200 block of Pebble Hills Boulevard for a report of animal cruelty.

Police said the investigation revealed a witness saw 37-year-old Kevin Garcia stabbing his 6-year-old female Husky multiple times near a dumpster.

The witness called police. Officers arrested Garcia and booked him into the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond.

He was charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animal: Kill.