WATCH: Suspect caught on video stealing from SUV in El Paso

Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) A man was accused of burglarizing vehicles and stealing more than $3,000 worth of property, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the video you can play above shows the suspect burglarizing an SUV.

Deputies were called out for reports of multiple vehicle burglaries on Hertfordshire Street on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Joseph John Martin Darcy in connection to the burglaries.

He also had an active warrant for giving false information to a peace officer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they recovered additional stolen property from a home on the same street and identified another victim connected to a separate burglary.

The Sheriff's Office returned all the stolen items to their owners.

Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

