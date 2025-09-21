Hundreds gather for “March Against Evil” to Honor Charlie Kirk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- More than 200 people gathered at Memorial Park on Sunday for an event called the “March Against Evil,” a walk organizers say was not political, but personal.

The crowd assembled to honor the life and message of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who attendees say was a voice for faith, family, and unity.

“Charlie was an amazing man,” one participant said. “He inspired me to walk my faith with the Lord.”

Waving American flags and holding handmade signs, participants marched in tribute to Kirk, whose recent death prompted an outpouring of remembrance.

One marcher held a sign referencing Kirk’s message of family values.

“He always talked about having a family a natural family unit, with a father and mother. That message meant a lot to me,” the marcher said.

Event organizer Megan Harris described Kirk as someone who lived through love, generosity, and compassion.

“Loving our fellow man, loving our community even though we have diversity and differences just showing everybody that God loves,” Harris said. “He walked with the Lord, and that’s what we’re doing today. We’re going to walk with Charlie.”

Michael Aboud, chairman of the El Paso Republican Party, also attended the event and reflected on Kirk’s commitment to peaceful discourse.

“It’s a shame what happened,” Aboud said. “We want people to keep having conversations, be peaceful, speak the truth, and bring God into the conversation because He’s the one keeping us together.”

Organizers emphasized that the march was not about politics, but about continuing the values they say Kirk represented: faith, family, and unity.