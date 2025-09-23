El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank names interim CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has named Army veteran and businessman Kris Yagel as interim CEO. This is the first change in leadership since outgoing CEO Susan Goodell took the helm in 2018. The organization announced today that Goodell is leaving her position.

“Kris brings strong leadership skills and a mission-driven focus that will help El Pasoans Fighting Hunger continue to meet the needs of those facing food insecurity in our community,” said Robert Moore, chair of the EPFH board and founder and CEO of El Paso Matters. “The board deeply appreciates him stepping forward to lead our organization as we work to deepen our connections with those we serve.”

Yagel graduated from West Point in 1999 and served as a military police officer for six years. He has worked as the director of strategic development at EPFH since March 2025. A spokesperson for EPFH says Yagel has sales, management, and leadership experience.

The board is now in the process of searching for a permanent CEO, the spokesperson explained.