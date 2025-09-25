El Pasoans Fighting Hunger’s Noche de Estrellas puts a spin on the traditional gala fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is celebrating its Noche de Estrellas gala tonight.

The gala, now in its third year, fundraises for the food bank's main mission: feeding the Borderland's hungry. The event puts a spin on the traditional gala fundraiser. It puts those experiencing homelessness at the heart of the celebration. Organizers say the idea was inspired by an initiative started by a food bank in Sydney, Australia.

"What makes Noche de Estrellas truly special? The spotlight shines on our community guests, who will enjoy a five-star dining experience, while our generous VIP sponsors take on the role of servers for the evening," the food bank explained. "This symbolic gesture emphasizes the spirit of unity, with leaders in our community directly supporting those we serve."