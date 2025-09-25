“One Battle After Another” special premiere Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--El Paso is getting the Hollywood treatment this weekend as the Borderland takes center stage in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

A special premiere of the film will be held at the IMAX theater at Bassett Place on Friday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m., giving local residents the chance to see their city on the big screen.

“El Paso is one of the greatest cities to live in and now we’re the second safest city in the nation,” said Jacob Cena, a local film industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. “That’s a good thing for filmmakers around the world. This movie is going to showcase El Paso in a positive manner.”

Cena was instrumental in selecting filming locations across the city, helping highlight El Paso’s unique character.

Friday’s premiere will include props from the movie, including a rare piece of memorabilia gifted by Warner Bros.

Local celebrities who appeared in the film and its trailer are expected to attend the event.

The premiere comes as Texas aims to attract more film and television productions. With the recent passage of Senate Bill 22, new incentives for production companies could lead to increased filming in the state and local economic benefits.

“I think we’re in a perfect position to have a local film incentive,” said, Genaro Limon, production assistant the film. “It’s not just going to benefit the film community it’s going to benefit the economy. It’s going to mean jobs for local crews, students, and more productions from out of town.”

Cena expressed pride in the project and excitement over the caliber of talent involved.

“Having A-list actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infinity, Sean Penn I mean, I can go on and on. It’s just an amazing event, and I’m very proud,” he said.