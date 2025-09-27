An El Paso family calls for justice and mental health awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Dozens gathered at Eastwood Park for a candlelight vigil honoring Xavier Hernandez, a 27-year-old who died in police custody on July 13th. His family says they are still seeking answers, and they hope his death sparks broader conversations about mental health and police response.

Attendees held signs reading “Justice for Xavier Hernandez” as his mother, Angelina Lujan, addressed the crowd. She said her son’s death would not be in vain.

“He was having a crisis, a complete meltdown,” Lujan said. “Unfortunately, the right person wasn’t there to help him. He needed compassion.”

Family members say Hernandez was experiencing a mental health crisis, when El Paso police responded to the situation. They say the incident escalated and Hernandez later died in police custody. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to chest compression.

At the vigil, speakers emphasized the importance of treating mental health with the same urgency as physical health. Lujan said her mission now is to make sure her son’s name is remembered and that it carries meaning.

“When you hear the name Xavier Hernandez, I want it to mean something,” she said. “There will be change.”