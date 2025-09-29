El Paso’s Bowen ranch closes to make way for highway project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After more than 70 years in operation, Bowen Ranch, a longtime cattle ranch and community gathering place in Northeast El Paso, is closing its gates for good.

The Bowen family announced the closure in a public letter, calling it a bittersweet farewell to the land that has been part of El Paso’s history for generations. With 82,000 acres of open desert and mountains, the ranch was more than a cattle operation—it served as a home for family celebrations, military ceremonies, and community events.

“This land has carried our family’s footsteps for over a century. It has seen births, weddings, homecomings, and heartaches,” the Bowen family wrote. “Saying goodbye is not easy. It’s not just the loss of a ranch—it’s the closing of a chapter in El Paso’s soul.”

The City of El Paso is reclaiming the land as part of a TxDOT project to build a new highway through the Northeast. The El Paso Times reports the project will cut directly through the ranch property.

Over the decades, Bowen Ranch worked closely with Fort Bliss, hosting countless hail and farewell ceremonies for soldiers. It also supported law enforcement and fire crews during emergencies and wildfires.

Community members are now reflecting on the loss of a space they describe as both a sanctuary and a piece of El Paso’s identity.

The Bowen family says while the gates may be closing, the spirit of the ranch will live on in the memories of all who visited.