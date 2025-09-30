Object spotted floating over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Throughout the afternoon today, El Pasoans have been spotting an object floating above the Sun City. The white oblong-shaped object is visible in many parts of the city.

ABC-7 reached out to the National Weather Service (NWS) El Paso, which sends up weather balloons daily, and a spokesperson says the object is not theirs. The NWS El Paso spokesperson said that other organizations also release balloons periodically.

NWS El Paso releases its weather balloon at 5 a.m. and at 5 p.m. daily. The spokesperson says it is unusual for a weather balloon to get stuck at this level at this time of day.

NWS El Paso says the weather balloon remains the most reliable means for monitoring weather variables, such as temperature and pressure. The balloon carries a piece of technology called a radiosonde, which takes measurements.

ABC-7 is still reaching out to local, state, and national organization to learn where the object came from.