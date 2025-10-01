El Paso at center of redistricting battle

EL PASO Texas (KVIA)--El Paso epicenter of a high-stakes legal fight over Texas’ newly redrawn congressional map, which is set to be used in the 2026 midterm elections.

Federal court hearings began Monday as civil rights groups challenge the constitutionality of the map. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, argues the new district lines dilute the voting power of Black and Hispanic communities, violating their rights under the Equal Protection Clause.

Attorneys representing the state are defending the map, saying the redistricting was driven by political strategy not with regards to race. Lawmakers drew the lines with the goal of adding five GOP districts.

State Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso, took the stand during Monday’s hearing, testifying that the new map fails to give communities of color a fair voice.

“They’re not built to give Hispanics or African Americans a candidate of their choice,” Moody said.

The clock is ticking, candidates planning to run in the 2026 primaries must file by Dec. 8.