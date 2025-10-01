Skip to Content
Government shutdown impacting Borderland federal workers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Legislators in Washington, D.C. failed to pass any measure to prevent a government shutdown last night. Now, federal workers across the country and here in the Borderland, are starting to feel the pressure. Faced with the reality of no pay coming in the foreseeable future, federal workers from law enforcement agents to office workers, are facing some hard questions this morning.

Fort Bliss tells ABC-7 that its normal operations continue during the government shutdown, and that it anticipates minimal impacts to daily quality of life services. Read the full statement released by Fort Bliss officials below:

“Fort Bliss will continue normal operations during the government shutdown.

While the shutdown is in effect, we anticipate minimal impacts to daily operations and quality of life services in the short term. Essential missions will continue without interruption until further notice.

Key facilities such as the Commissary and PX remain open as well as our child care facilities. Our Department of Emergency Services remains fully operational with Fire and Police services. Other services are functioning but at reduced capacities due to lower approved manning levels so there may be additional wait times.

Fort Bliss remains committed to keeping our Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Families informed as additional guidance is received from higher headquarters.”

Mike Brantley

Chief, Media Relations, Garrison Public Affairs

ABC-7 is also reaching out to speak with other government entities, as well as federal workers impacted by this change.

