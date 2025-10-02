Congresswoman Escobar asks republicans to work across the aisle amid ongoing government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a news conference Thursday amid the government shutdown.

“The majority party does not want to address our concerns. They made that decision,” said Escobar, referring to Republican leadership. “They control the White House. They control the House. They control the Senate.”

Republicans, however, remain firm in their approach.

“We haven’t wanted to negotiate. We just want to keep the government open,” said Karoline Leavitt, a GOP spokesperson.

Republican lawmakers are pushing for a short-term extension of current federal funding to keep the government open for several more weeks. But Democrats are holding the line, demanding that any extension include continued funding for enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium subsidies.

These subsidies lower the cost of insurance for millions of Americans who purchase coverage through the ACA marketplace. Escobar warns that without an extension, thousands of El Pasoans could lose coverage.

“In El Paso, nearly 100,000 El Pasoans will be impacted by the health care crisis,” she said. “Half of those will likely lose their health insurance altogether because they can’t afford to pay it.”

She cited testimonials from residents like Sara from ZIP code 79912, who called the ACA a “godsend,” and Ricardo from 79903, who said his family could be left uninsured if costs rise.

Meanwhile, the White House says the shutdown could result in the furlough of thousands of federal workers, especially in agencies that “don’t align with the administration’s values” or are considered “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Escobar urged federal employees to reach out to their banks and utility providers for financial relief options during the shutdown.

“If you have your car loan or mortgage with your credit union, you may be able to skip a payment,” she said. “Touch base with your financial institution especially if it’s a credit union and your utility company. They really want to help.”

The funding deadline remains uncertain, with neither party showing signs of a breakthrough.