OXXO makes donation to food bank, announces expanded presence in El Paso by 2027

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Latin America's largest convenience store chain, OXXO, is marking its first year in the El Paso market and is looking forward to the future.

As part of its one-year celebration, the brand is also granting $30,000 to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

The grant is a statement on OXXO's commitment to the community now and in the future, a company representative said at an event at the food bank today. OXXO officials presented the food bank with a check during the event.

An OXXO representative also spoke on the chain's intention to expand in El Paso. He said the brand expects to have 77 stores in El Paso by 2027. In August 2024, OXXO's parent company entered into a definitive agreement with Delek (DK brand) to turn all of the DK stores in El Paso into OXXOs.