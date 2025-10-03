Skip to Content
El Paso

GEPAR holds rally celebrating Realtors in El Paso

By
today at 4:00 PM
Published 3:51 PM



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR) held a rally at the El Paso Convention Center.

The rally highlighted the role Realtors play in the Borderland’s housing market and economy. The rally featured speakers, networking opportunities, and a Mystery Masquerade theme.

“The REALTOR® Rally is a showcase of our members’ commitment to professionalism, community service, and advocacy for property owners across El Paso,” said Thelma Briffa, 2025 Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® President.


Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.