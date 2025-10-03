Tyson donation helps El Pasoans Fighting Hunger distribute food more efficiently

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A multi-million dollar donation is helping El Pasoans Fighting Hunger move food from freezer to table faster.

Tyson Foods has donated more than $2 million to the El Paso food bank to fund the purchase of industrial equipment that will significantly speed up the process of breaking down frozen chicken into family-sized portions.

Throughout the year, Tyson accumulates surplus meat products. While the company donates this meat to food banks across the country, it often arrives in bulk packaging unsuitable for direct distribution to individuals and families.

Currently, it can take up to a week to process the frozen meat into usable packages. With the new equipment, that process will become faster and more efficient, allowing El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to meet increasing demand in the community.

Volunteers are a key part of that mission. On Wednesday, high school students from Jesus Chapel School were among those helping out on-site.

“It’s one of our core values as a school — service,” said Jesus Chapel School Principal Andrew Reynoso. “Service to our community, service to each other, and thinking about more than just themselves. There are so many people in need, and this helps our students see the ways they can make a difference.”

El Pasoans fighting hunger said they hope to purchase the equipment in the next few months.