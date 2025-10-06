Disclosure and Channel Tres perform under El Paso’s Spaghetti Bowl in one-of-a-kind concert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For the first time ever, Grammy Award-winning electronic duo Disclosure and rising star Channel Tres performed in El Paso not at the Sun Bowl, not at the Don Haskins Center, but underneath the Spaghetti Bowl.

The event transformed Lincoln Park nestled where Interstate 10 meets U.S. Highway 54 into an open-air concert venue, marking a historic moment for the area best known for its murals and car shows.

“Nothing of this magnitude has ever been done here in Lincoln Park,” said Junior Vasquez, chief operating officer of J&K Present, the company behind the event.

The concert was part of the Detour Experience, a live music series that brings performances to unexpected locations.

“We pride ourselves on being innovative and bringing new experiences to El Paso,” Vasquez said. “The idea behind Detour is to create concerts in unique places.

On this stop, concertgoers were treated to a high-energy performance by Disclosure, all set against the backdrop of Lincoln Park’s iconic Chicano murals and vibrant cultural art.

“This has been a focal point for the community,” said Vasquez. “You have Lincoln Park, Lincoln Center, incredible murals on these columns, and a lot of investment in the area. It brings a unique vibe, I think it’s an incredible area for a concert venue.”

Audience members praised the outdoor setting and the inclusive, all-ages atmosphere.

“I love that it’s outdoors,” said one fan. “It being all-ages is pretty awesome.”

Disclosure, known for their breakout 2012 hit “Latch” featuring Sam Smith, delivered a set that had fans dancing beneath the freeway overpasses.

Organizers say more Detour Experience events are planned for the future, aiming to bring music to more unconventional spaces throughout the city.