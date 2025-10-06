Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso County asked to move forward with Exigo Architecture for Ascarate Park Renovations

Ascarate Lake
KVIA
Ascarate Lake
By
today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the El Paso County Commissioners Court is deciding whether to forward to approve items such as the El Paso County Ascarate Park Renovations Bond project.

The proposed budget is broken down over items such as walking trail renovations, entrance expansion and lake and bridge renovations, with the proposed project budget totaling to over $44 million.


Exigo’s fee for providing Construction Administration Services includes a 2.5 year construction period and includes a staff member dedicating 20 hours per week and over 130 weeks of construction for these renovation. The proposed fee for the scope of the project's design contract is estimated to be around $4.2 million.

This to provide comprehensive design services to Ascarate Park, serving as El Paso County's regional and primary recreational and event destination.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

