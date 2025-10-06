El Paso County engineer asks TxDOT to prioritize pedestrian safety in Downtown 10 redesign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County commissioners are set to discuss whether to submit a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District expressing safety concerns about design features in the proposed Downtown 10 project.

The letter, drafted by County Engineer Fernando Hernandez, raises concerns about continuous turning lanes and “Texas turnarounds” planned along the I-10 corridor through Downtown El Paso.

While those elements can improve traffic flow, Hernandez says they may create safety challenges for pedestrians and cyclists in what could become a major destination area.

“We believe prioritizing pedestrian and bicycle safety in the design phase is essential to its long-term success,” Hernandez wrote in the letter.

TxDOT's Downtown 10 project would overhaul I-10 from Executive Center Boulevard to Copia Street with the goal of improving mobility, managing congestion and bringing the freeway up to current design standards.

TxDOT is accepting public comments on the project through Oct. 14.

Comments can be mailed to the Downtown 10 Project office in Dallas or emailed to downtown10@txdot.gov.

Commissioners are expected to decide Monday whether to approve submitting the letter before the deadline.