AFGE calls on lawmakers to end government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The American Federation of Government Employees is calling for the end of the government shutdown.

Union representatives from El Paso asked Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to work with them and other federal workers to help end the shutdown that has now gone on for 6 days.

"Every day of a shutdown means real hardship for federal workers and families in Texas," said Julian Patrick, president of the AFGE Local 2615. "We need solutions, not standoffs. And federal workers deserve a government that works."

Patrick held the conference with Isaac Ortiz, AFGE Local 82 President, who works with the Bureau of Prisons, and Rene Perales representing the TSA and AFGE Local 1050 Vice President.

They all urged the approval of bipartisan legislature to fund the government.

