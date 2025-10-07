El Paso Fire Station No. 15 renovations completed





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Today, the City of El Paso celebrated the completed renovations of Fire Station No. 15.

The city hosted a ribbon cutting today. An ABC-7 crew was on hand to witness the celebrations.

Fire Station No. 15, located in the Upper Valley at 115 Shorty Lane, was renovated using $2.5 million from the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond.

New door frames, windows, kitchen, and furnishings were all included in the renovation. The lighting control panel was replaced and new plumbing fixtures were installed. The restroom and locker room also got an upgrade.

“The fire station improvements are part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to maintaining its standing as one of the nation’s safest cities by improving public safety operational efficiencies,” a city spokesperson stated.



