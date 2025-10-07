Skip to Content
El Paso

McDonald’s Triunfadores Award Ceremony held today

By
today at 5:53 PM
Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local McDonald's franchise owners recognized the achievements of Borderland residents today with the 24th annual McDonald's Triunfadores Award luncheon. It's all in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This event also recognizes the achievements of individuals from diverse fields who have left a mark through their professional accomplishments and community service as well.

The honorees were noted for serving as inspirational role models and helping El Paso's youth to pursue higher education.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.