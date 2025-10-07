McDonald’s Triunfadores Award Ceremony held today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local McDonald's franchise owners recognized the achievements of Borderland residents today with the 24th annual McDonald's Triunfadores Award luncheon. It's all in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This event also recognizes the achievements of individuals from diverse fields who have left a mark through their professional accomplishments and community service as well.

The honorees were noted for serving as inspirational role models and helping El Paso's youth to pursue higher education.