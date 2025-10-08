El Paso’s Bishop Mark Seitz met with Pope Leo XIV, spoke about immigration

VATICAN CITY (KVIA) -- El Paso's Bishop Mark Seitz and Auxiliary Bishop Anthony Celino met with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City recently.

According to an Instagram post on the El Paso Diocese's official account, Seitz and Celino were part of a small delegation of immigration advocates who met with the pope for 15 minutes. The post also included photos of the delegation's visit.

Msgr. Arturo Banuelas and members of the Hope Border Institute were also part of the delegation. The delegation spoke with Pope Leo about the immigration situation along the border.

The group gave the pope several letters from migrants and showed him a video featuring the words of those facing deportation.