Marathon Petroleum awards $75,000 to nine Borderland nonprofits
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marathon Petroleum awarded $75,000 as part of the 2025 El Paso Giving Day, according to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.
The donation of matching funds will support nine Borderland nonprofits. Find a list of the organizations below:
- Frontera Land Alliance
- 915 TreeKeepers
- Paso del Norte Trail
- Desert Spoon Food Hub
- Kelly Center for Hunger Relief
- Green Hope Project
- EPISD Education Foundation
- Ysleta ISD/Foundation
- Celebration of our Mountains
- Junior Achievement
2025 El Paso Giving Day is happening on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
"El Paso Giving Day is part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s Community of Philanthropy," an organizer explained. "Since its inception in 2015, members of our community have contributed more than $9 million to over 200 nonprofit organizations in our community. Our region’s only community-wide day of charitable giving is held annually and accepts donations as small as $10. El Paso Giving Day incentivizes participating nonprofit organizations to raise even more money through friendly competitions each year."