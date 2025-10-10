Marathon Petroleum awards $75,000 to nine Borderland nonprofits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marathon Petroleum awarded $75,000 as part of the 2025 El Paso Giving Day, according to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

The donation of matching funds will support nine Borderland nonprofits. Find a list of the organizations below:

Frontera Land Alliance

915 TreeKeepers

Paso del Norte Trail

Desert Spoon Food Hub

Kelly Center for Hunger Relief

Green Hope Project

EPISD Education Foundation

Ysleta ISD/Foundation

Celebration of our Mountains

Junior Achievement

2025 El Paso Giving Day is happening on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

"El Paso Giving Day is part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s Community of Philanthropy," an organizer explained. "Since its inception in 2015, members of our community have contributed more than $9 million to over 200 nonprofit organizations in our community. Our region’s only community-wide day of charitable giving is held annually and accepts donations as small as $10. El Paso Giving Day incentivizes participating nonprofit organizations to raise even more money through friendly competitions each year."