City Council approves $316 million in capital improvements for El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council approved a $316 million capital improvement plan for the El Paso International Airport.

The plan will run from Fiscal Year 2025 to 2030. The plan aims to strengthen the region's air transportation infrastructure, expand economic opportunities, and enhance passenger experience.

Officials say the pavement will be reconstructed, taxiways will be realigned, and ramps will be rehabilitated. The terminals will be getting new lighting, ceilings, and accessibility features. Officials are also planning other projects in the parking area and other parts of the airport.

$160 million of the funds will go toward airfield safety and efficiency projects. $77 million will go toward terminal upgrades, and $78 million will be put toward non-aeronautical developments to diversify the airport's revenue streams.

The money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, Discretionary and Supplemental Funding, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It is also coming Airport Enterprise funds and grants from the Department of Energy, Economic Development Administration, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.