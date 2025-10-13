Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso woman accused of trying to pose as a nurse

today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Board of Nursing is issuing an Imposter Alert for an El Paso woman accused of trying to pose as a nurse.

The board says Margarita Gonzalez tried to secure a job as a registered nurse at several places by using license numbers and names belonging to other nurses.

Gonzalez did not provide patient care, but accepted the positions, the board said.

In Las Cruces, the board says Gonzalez got a job and practiced as an RN at a wellness and rehabilitation company.

Gonzalez faces prosecution in El Paso and Las Cruces, board officials said. 

