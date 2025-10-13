EPCC holding disability-friendly job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As a part of National Disability Employment Awareness month, El Paso Community College (EPCC) will hold a disability-friendly ‘Empowering Careers. Building Futures’ job fair Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

The EPCC hireability job fair will take place at the EPCC Valle Verde campus at the AST Building Flexitorium.

According to a spokesperson with EPCC, the fair is being hosted by EPCC's Center for Students with Disabilities (CSD) and Career and Transfer Services (CaTS) and will bring in inclusive employers that will provide on-site resume reviews and career support.

The event is free to students, faculty, staff and the El Paso community. For more information, reach out to (915) 831-2426 or csd@epcc.edu.