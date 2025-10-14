EPCC and food bank team up to provide free food





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — EPCC and the food bank are on a mission to make sure no one goes hungry in the community.

Today, El Paso Community College and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank hosted a grocery pick-up event at the EPCC Transmountain Campus.

It was free to students, staff, faculty, and the public.

Fresh produce and other foods were provided.

Students who helped to organize the food distribution event told ABC-7 it’s important to help those in need.

This event is held once a year, and was open until all food was distributed.



