City representatives say TSA is playing controversial Kristi Noem video at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council Representative Josh Acevedo says the video of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem attributing the current government shutdown to Democrats is playing at the TSA security checkpoint in the El Paso airport.

Acevedo posted a message to Instagram, along with a clip of Noem's video playing at the El Paso International Airport, which is owned and operated by the City of El Paso.

"The City of El Paso did not make the decision to play this video," Acevedo wrote in his post. "Instead, the TSA leases this part of the airport and they made the choice to play this video on what looks like a temporary TV stand that people pass by when going through security to board their flights." The TSA reports to federal officials.

Noem's video has been making headlines today. Some cities nationwide have decided not to play the video in their airports.

In his post, Acevedo also expressed his concerns that the playing of the video may put the city at risk of a Hatch Act violation. The Hatch Act is a federal law restricting partisan political activities in the workplace for most federal employees.

"Our City Attorney is currently reviewing our lease with TSA to understand if they are allowed to play this partisan video," Acevedo explained. "As for my part, I’ll work to ensure all rules are followed and that the airport focuses on maintaining great customer service, safety, and security."

Acevedo, along with Rep. Deanna M. Rocha and Rep. Alejandra Chávez, sent a letter to the TSA voicing their concerns with the video.

Read the full letter below.

City Rep. Chris Canales, meanwhile, posted a statement on Instagram explaining that the City of El Paso "has not shown, is now showing, and will not be showing" the video in the airport's terminals. Canales calls Noem's video "blatantly partisan."

"In response, TSA brought in their own standalone monitor (a TV crudely jerry-rigged on a stand) in their own federally-controlled area, and what they display on that is unfortunately out of City control," Canales stated.

Canales echoed Acevedo's opinion that the video could violate the Hatch Act.