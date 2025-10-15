Local gym raises awareness for breast cancer with “Wonder Warrior” event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Breast cancer survivor Marlene Rivera is turning fitness into advocacy this October, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

Rivera, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2022, said it's important to schedule yearly mammograms.

“I didn’t realize how important it was until I got diagnosed,” Rivera said. “I waited almost a year before I went to get checked.”

During her treatment, Rivera leaned heavily on her community at FireFit Gym, where staying active became more than a routine it became a lifeline.

“Cancer’s not the end of the world,” she said. “A lot of people think, ‘I have cancer, that’s it.’ But staying active is what saved my life.”

Seeing a lack of breast awareness events, she was inspired to start her own. The event is titled “Wonder Warrior,” invites everyone to join a fitness session dedicated to supporting breast cancer awareness and survivorship.

The event will be held on October 25th at 9 a.m. at Firefit Gym located at 1530 Goodyear Dr, Suite B, El Paso, TX 79936

In addition to the workout, the event will feature local vendors, educational resources, and free prosthetic bras for attendees, while supplies last.

“All types of cancer are important, but October is mainly for breast cancer,” Rivera said. “I’m a survivor, and I want to be an advocate for early detection because mammograms really do save lives.”