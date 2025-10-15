Meta planning to build $1.5 billion data center in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Meta is planning to build an AI-optimized data center in Northeast El Paso. The investment is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to the Borderplex Alliance. This project is happening in partnership with the State of Texas, El Paso County, and the City of El Paso, a spokesperson for the Borderplex Alliance explained.

Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, estimates this new data center will generate 100 operational jobs and 1,800 construction jobs at peak development. The new 1.2 million square feet center will support Meta's AI workload.

As ABC-7 previously reported, Meta bought approximately 1,039 acres of land along Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue, near U.S. Highway 54 on December 29, 2023 for $8.5 million.

"The AI-optimized data center will drive long-term economic growth and reinforce the region’s ambitions to take on a leadership role in the AI economy," the Borderplex Alliance spokesperson explained.

A Meta official said the company chose El Paso because of its "strong talent, robust energy resources and great community partners."

Local leaders, including El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson are now speaking out in support of the planned data center.

"This historic investment by Meta highlights El Paso County's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and economic opportunity," Samaniego said. "By creating hundreds of jobs and supporting our local infrastructure, this project will elevate our region, empower our talented workforce, and drive sustainable growth for years to come."

Johnson says the project represents innovation, investment, and opportunity for the Borderland.

"This project will create high-quality jobs and generate lasting economic benefits for our region," Johnson said. "Attracting major employers like Meta is a key priority of my administration, and we're grateful to all our partners who have worked to make this investment a reality."