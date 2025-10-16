Plaque commemorating de Wetter Family Foundation unveiled

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It’s El Paso Giving Day, which is all about donating to non-profits that help the community.

Today, the El Paso Center for Diabetes unveiled a plaque to commemorate the de Wetter Family Foundation’s donation.

The foundation has helped the center’s programs and outreach.

Officials say unveiling the plaque on El Paso Giving Day is a reminder of the community’s commitment to helping others.

The El Paso Center for Diabetes offers screenings and support to help people live healthier lives.

You still have time to make a donation to a local non-profit for El Paso Giving Day.