Amigo Airsho canceled due to government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2025 Mountainstar Sports Group Amigo Airsho is canceled due to the government shutdown.

A Fort Bliss spokesperson announced the news this afternoon.

The airsho was set to happen this weekend, October 18 and 19 at Biggs Army Airfield.

Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Michael V. Soyka will speak about the cancelation later today at a news conference.

The spokesperson is citing the government shutdown as the reason for the cancelation. Many military personnel are involved in the planning and execution of the airsho.

The airsho returned last year after a 12-year break. It drew 50,000 to 60,000 spectators last year, according to official estimates.

Last year's event was a big economic driver for the El Paso region.

Many well-known flight teams participated in the 2024 event, and many were expected to participate in the 2025 event.

Several of the big names set to perform at this year's airsho were military groups impacted by the government shutdown.

Several other airshows across the country have canceled the last few weeks, also due in large part to the government shutdown.