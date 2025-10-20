Flagstone Foods workforce reduction will impact 225 El Paso employees at the end of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Flagstone Foods is downsizing the workforce at its El Paso facility, while at the same time establishing the facility as the "epicenter" of the company's Emerald Nuts brand.

From 2026 on, the El Paso facility will be known as the Emerald Nuts' Center of Excellence.

The El Paso facility is located right outside of the El Paso International Airport.

Private label production that was happening in El Paso previously will now happen at Flagstone Foods' North Carolina and Alabama facilities.

"The El Paso facility will have a workforce reduction that will impact 225 of its team members at the end of 2025," the company said in a news release today.