El Paso

YWCA hosting Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Thursday

Published 5:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is hosting the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Men and boys will be wearing red heels to walk through downtown in a show of support for women who have experienced violence.

The event is happening at San Jacinto Plaza. About 400 walkers are anticipated. They will be showing up to raise awareness about domestic violence and gender equality.

Men walk in red high heels during a Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event (KVIA, File)

"What may look like a symbolic act is, in truth, a powerful statement of empathy and solidarity," event organizers explained.

The walk supports the YWCA's Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center. The center provides women and children escaping abuse a safe place to shelter.

Thursday's walk starts at 6 p.m., with registration beginning an hour before.

Live music from Ryan G Band, food concessions, and networking opportunities will all be happening after the walk.

