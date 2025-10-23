Men walk a mile in heels to raise awareness for domestic violence in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- More than 400 men and boys took to Main Street on Thursday in bright red high heels to show support for domestic violence survivors during the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event hosted by the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.

The event challenged participants to “step into someone else’s shoes,” both literally and figuratively, as they raised awareness and funds for victims of domestic violence.

“It’s amazing,” first timer Andy Cervantes said. “So many people from so many different companies just representing the heart of El Paso.”

Proceeds from the walk benefit the YWCA’s Sarah McKnight Transitional Living Center, which provides food, clothing, and support services to more than 200 families each year.

“I really appreciate what they do for women and children and I just wanted to be a part of that,” walker Chris Worden said.

While some found the walk more difficult than expected, it also served as a lesson in empathy.

“It was a learning curve,” one man admitted. “I thought I had great ankles, but absolutely not. I was walking slower and on my toes.”

Another participant said the experience gave him a new appreciation for his wife.

“When I walk with my wife and she’s in heels, I used to tell her to hurry up,” he said with a laugh. “Now I understand it’s not easy, she’s really doing a fantastic job.”

The YWCA says the event’s goal is to show victims of domestic violence that the community stands with them even through their pain.

“This is what El Paso is all about,” one participant said. “The community helping the community.”

For more information on how to help bring awareness to Domestic Violence visit YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region.