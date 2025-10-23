UTEP is looking to open a law school in El Paso

Watch President Wilson's discussion of the possible new law school below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, Heather Wilson, the President of UTEP, will update El Paso on the university's plan to establish a law school.

Wilson will present new information on the plan during a meeting of the El Paso Bar Association at noon today.

During a meeting of the El Paso Bar Association on November 15, 2024, Wilson announced a study concluded that a UTEP Law School is feasible.

“There will be a law school in El Paso someday," Wilson said at the time. "When there is, it should be at UTEP. The study shows there is a need for legal services in West Texas, and, with sufficient financial support to start it up, this study shows that it is sustainable for the long term."

The Texas legislature-commissioned feasibility study says that establishing a law school at UTEP could fill a gap in the region’s and in the state’s need for legal services. Additionally, the study found that if properly managed and supported, a law school would support itself after a start-up period of 10 years.

ABC-7 will provide complete coverage of the event in our evening newscasts.

