Borderland high schoolers met to discuss leadership

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds of high schoolers gathered this morning to share ideas on improving leadership.

The Trans Pecos Association of Student Councils hosted its annual fall conference at Eastlake High School.

El Paso's boxing champ Stephanie Han was a speaker and delivered a speech encouraging the students.

Han told the students they can do anything they want, and that they should have confidence in themselves, take action, and spread positivity.

More than 800 students were in attendance at today's event.