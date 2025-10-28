El Paso man sentenced to 55 years in prison for child sex abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cesar Lazcano, 49, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his sexual abuse of two children over a five-year period.

Lazcano's trial started on October 10 and lasted until October 20, when the jury convicted him of two counts of Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child Under 14, and one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

"During the trial, two female juveniles testified that Lazcano began abusing each of them when they were 5 years of age, starting in 2013 and continuing until 2018," a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office explained. "After the sentence was read, they both addressed the Defendant about how their lives were impacted by the crime."

Judge Patrick M. Garcia sentenced Lazcano to 55 years in state prison for the two abuse charges and 20 years in prison for the indecency charge. The sentences will be served concurrently. Lazcano had elected to have Judge Garcia decide his punishment, prosecutors explained.

Lazcano is not eligible for parole and will be required to spend the entirety of his 55-year sentence in jail.