El Paso animal service launches community survey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The survey asks residents to identify the top issues the incoming director should focus on during their first 100 days. Responses will help shape the department’s strategic direction.

City leaders say public input will guide early decisions on shelter operations and long-term planning. Feedback can highlight where residents want to see immediate improvements.

What residents can weigh in on:

Reducing shelter crowding and improving live-release rates

Expanding low-cost spay/neuter and microchip access

Adoption, foster, and volunteer programs

Field response, lost-and-found reunification, and community outreach

Transparency, data reporting, and customer service

The survey goes live at the end of the month. Once the link is available, we’ll update this page with access details and the deadline to respond.

If you’ve recently adopted, fostered, or filed an animal-related service request, include those experiences in your response to help the city identify gaps and opportunities.