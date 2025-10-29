Union leader raising alarm as federal workers could see higher health care premiums

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nearly one month on, the federal government shutdown could soon lead to higher health care premiums for federal workers and others in El Paso.

Open enrollment starts Saturday, November 1, 2025. The deadline to enroll for coverage starting in 2026 is December 15.

Without an end to the government shutdown, health care premiums for those utilizing the Affordable Care Act, including many federal workers, could rise substantially.

ABC-7 spoke to UTEP Economics Professor Tom Fullerton. Fullerton broke down the potential extra cost, saying a family of four, for example, could pay $1,000+ more.

"For a family of four, coverage could go from $888 to $1906," said Fullerton. "A lot of people simply won't be able to afford it."

Fullerton explained that in El Paso, nearly 32,000 people will lose their coverage because they can't afford it.

"The two sides are entrenched against their respective positions, and it's not clear what's going to happen," Fullerton said, referring to the ongoing government shutdown.

Federal workers in El Paso are especially feeling the pressure of these rising costs. In addition to the prospect of rising health care premiums, most federal workers are not being paid right now.

"For them, it means no money to pay regular bills, and it also means no money to pay for potential life saving treatments and medications that they need," said Julian Patrick, a Union President in El Paso with the American Federation of Government Employees.

Patrick represents federal workers in El Paso, and said that he has been working with whoever he can to get help for his members, but they are worried about what will happen for these costs.

"At least 40 of our members have brought concerns about their health care costs, and they told me that they would no longer be able to pay for health insurance if it increased a little bit."

