Borderland prepares for Dia de los Muertos Festival

Dia de los Muertos is one of the biggest celebrations in the borderland.

ABC-7 spoke with the director of the Mexican American Cultural Center who says Mexican families are inviting their loved ones who passed away to return and connect with them.

It's a way of celebrating our loved ones and life with traditions like ofrendas, covered in symbolism.

They're engulfed in marigold flowers, photos, favorite foods of our loved ones and pets, and strong scents to entice the dead back here.

People also place monarch butterflies, which represents migration of the soul.

"Sometimes I'll make, food that my, grandparents made..." says MACC Director Rebecca Muñoz. "I come from a mixed, religious background so, it's good to celebrate all of those different traditions and to really feel that your loved ones are with you, that they're not forgotten."

The City of El Paso says over 50,000 visitors make it to the Dia de Los Muertos Festival and parade.

It's over a mile long and features over 60 floats, ballet folklorico performers, musicians, and other organizations.

You'll also find ofrendas made by artists with real family and pet photos and free hands-on Día de los Muertos themed arts and cultural activities.

There will also be an artisan and farmers market.

"The work that the city has done in recent years has really helped to showcase this as a border, celebration as well," says Muñoz. "And it helps us keep those ties alive and showcase, like the really beautiful parts of Mexican American culture."

It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 and the parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Downtown Arts District.