7 in the City Planner: Saturday, Nov. 1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — From cultural celebrations and family fun to live music, wine and playoff soccer, there’s plenty happening across the Borderland. Here’s a look at what’s going on around town this Saturday, Nov. 1.

Día de los Muertos Festival and Parade

The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, led by the Mexican American Cultural Center, is hosting the 2025 Día de los Muertos Festival and Parade in the Downtown Arts District from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The free celebration includes live music, local vendors, art activities, and cultural programming at San Jacinto Plaza and Cleveland Square Park. The parade begins at 4 p.m. and features more than 40 groups with dancers, floats, live music, and bright alebrije-themed artwork.

Headliner Frontera Bugalú performs at 8 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza.

Hidden Helpers Day at the Zoo

The City of El Paso and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation are hosting Hidden Helpers Day at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 4001 E. Paisano Drive.

The event is free for dependents of deployed service members and includes lunch, games, a scavenger hunt, and giveaways. Families are encouraged to register in advance through Eventbrite, with tickets available at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Helpers table near the zoo entrance.

Art from the Heart

The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, in partnership with FirstLight Federal Credit Union, presents the third annual Art from the Heart event, a Día de los Muertos-themed celebration supporting the hospital’s Healing Arts Program.

The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at La Viña Winery, 4201 Highway 28. Admission is free and open to all ages. Guests can enjoy hands-on art activities, food trucks, raffles, giveaways, and live music, all to benefit programs that bring creativity and comfort to young patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

El Paso Winefest

The 12th Annual El Paso Winefest returns Saturday and Sunday, bringing together wine, food, and live entertainment for a weekend of culinary celebration.

The Grand Tasting event takes place Saturday, Nov. 1, featuring more than 500 wines and dishes from 25 local restaurants. On Sunday, Nov. 2, the festival continues with a culinary competition where Michelin-star chefs mentor culinary students in a timed cooking challenge judged by the public, bloggers, and industry experts.

Proceeds benefit the RotaCare free medical clinic in El Paso’s Lower Valley. Tickets range from $75 to $250, with weekend passes and group packages available at elpasowinefest.com.

Locomotive Playoff Match on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and KVIA

The El Paso Locomotive are kicking off their playoff run this weekend, and you can watch the action live on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and KVIA.

The Locomotive face Phoenix Rising in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs Saturday night. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, airing in its entirety right after NASCAR.

The match will also be streamed live on the KVIA app and KVIA.com starting at 8:30 p.m.