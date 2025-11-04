El Paso City Council approves downtown property purchases for Convention Center expansion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso City Council has approved the purchase of several downtown properties to prepare for a possible expansion and modernization of the El Paso Convention Center.

The acquisitions total about $3.17 million and include properties at 311 W. Overland Ave, 315 W. Overland Ave., and a portion of Block 25 along West San Antonio Avenue. The sites are located next to the current convention center and would provide additional space for future development.

City officials said the move is part of a long-term plan to grow El Paso’s tourism industry, attract large-scale conventions, and continue revitalizing the downtown area. Expanding and upgrading the convention center has been a component of the city’s strategic plan since 2019.

The purchases will be funded through the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which is paid by visitors who stay in local hotels. That tax revenue supports projects designed to promote tourism and economic activity.

The city said the expansion would build on previous downtown investments, including more than $250 million in private development that has added hotel rooms and restored historic properties. Officials expect the project to create jobs during both construction and future operations while boosting hotel occupancy rates and tax revenue.

City leaders emphasized that the plan remains in its early stages. The property purchases secure land for potential expansion, but detailed design and planning work will take place later after additional studies and community input.

The city said the project aims to position El Paso as a leading destination for business, cultural, and leisure events while supporting sustainable growth and making downtown public spaces more accessible.