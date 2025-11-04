Texas officials discussing Wyler Aerial Tramway refurbishment project

Watch the news conference live below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is making progress on its Wyler Aerial Tramway project.

The tramway has been closed since 2018 due to safety concerns.

For the last few years, the state has been working to renew and reopen the tram.

Today, the department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, will hold a news conference to talk about the progress made during Phase 1 of the construction process, which involved a parking lot expansion, ADA improvements, and improved restrooms.

In phase two, the tramway and visitor center will be refurbished.

Earlier this year, ABC-7 reported that $7 million had been set aside in the state budget for the tramway. That brought the state's total investment in the project, up to $27 million.

Paul Foster, who is chairman of the state's Wildlife Commission, will be present at today's meeting.